Berks County man accused of killing mom, 96, by denying her medicine

WERNERSVILLE, BERKS COUNTY — A Berks County man's failure to provide regular medication to his 96-year-old mother led to her death, authorities said Thursday.

Anton Bodanza, 69, of Wernersville was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Sarafina Bodanza, his mother, who was in his care, the state attorney general's office said.

Anton Bodanza was responsible for administering the prescription drug Lasix to his mother to reduce the water retention caused by her congestive heart failure, authorities said. However, he stopped giving her the drug, authorities said.

He told health care workers that the drug made his mother urinate too often and he was “tired of cleaning up the mess,” authorities said.

His mother gained 40 to 50 pounds from March to June 2017, and was having trouble breathing and walking, authorities said.

Another relative reported the problem to emergency workers, and on June 15, 2017, an ambulance took Sarafina Bodanza to Reading Hospital, where she died five days later, authorities said.

The Lower Heidelberg police worked with state authorities in the investigation. Bodanza was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ann L. Young, who sent him to Berks County Jail without bail.