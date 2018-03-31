Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Group plans to put Philadelphia's other bell back on display

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen guide the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen guide the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This June 3, 1976, file photo, workmen and others are present at the delivery of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is inspected and installed in Philadelphia. (AP Photo, File)
This June 3, 1976, file photo, workmen and others are present at the delivery of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is inspected and installed in Philadelphia. (AP Photo, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen prepare the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen prepare the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This Jan. 31, 2013, file photo shows the inscription on the front of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before the bell is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This Jan. 31, 2013, file photo shows the inscription on the front of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before the bell is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This Jan. 31, 2013, file photo shows the inscription on the back of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before the bell is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This Jan. 31, 2013, file photo shows the inscription on the back of the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before the bell is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen prepare the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, workmen prepare the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, a workman affixes a line to the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, a workman affixes a line to the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, before it is lifted into a shipping container in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This rendering provided by Independence National Historical Park shows the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, displayed in a planned garden in Philadelphia. (Independence National Historical Park via AP)
This rendering provided by Independence National Historical Park shows the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, displayed in a planned garden in Philadelphia. (Independence National Historical Park via AP)
In this July 6, 1976, file photo, Queen Elizabeth II, right, and Prince Philip, left, view a plaque about the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, as Hobart Gaywood, center, of the National Park Service, discusses the plaque in Philadelphia. (AP Photo, File)
In this July 6, 1976, file photo, Queen Elizabeth II, right, and Prince Philip, left, view a plaque about the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain for America's 200th birthday in 1976, as Hobart Gaywood, center, of the National Park Service, discusses the plaque in Philadelphia. (AP Photo, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's Philadelphia's other bell, the bigger, uncracked twin of the Liberty Bell. Britain bestowed the Bicentennial Bell to the city as a gift for America's 200th birthday, but it's been out of sight and out of mind since 2013. Now, a nonprofit group is hoping to bust the bell out of storage and put it on proper display, just a few blocks away from its better-known relative.

Here are some details:

WHAT IS THE BICENTENNIAL BELL?

The 6-ton bell was cast at the Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London, the same 16th century foundry that cast the Liberty Bell.

It was presented to Philadelphia in 1976 by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who disembarked from the royal yacht Britannia (fans of the Netflix royal drama “The Crown” might remember the ship from Philip's four-month tour around the Pacific in 1956) on July 6 at Penn's Landing on the Delaware River. Their arrival marked the first time a British monarch had visited Philadelphia, birthplace of the Declaration of Independence that severed the Colonies' ties from the crown.

The queen, a direct descendant of the patriots' nemesis King George III, indicated there were no hard feelings. She told a crowd of 20,000 that the founding fathers taught her country “to respect the right of others to govern themselves in their own way.”

On the bell is an inscription reading:

“For The People of The United States of America

From the People of Britain

4 July 1976

Let Freedom Ring”

———

WHY WAS IT REMOVED?

The bell was hung in a red brick tower at what was then the visitors' center of Independence National Park, built expressly for the bicentennial. The National Park Service removed it in 2013 because the building and tower were being demolished to make way for the Museum of the American Revolution, which will celebrate its first anniversary April 19. The bell was crated up and stored in an undisclosed location, waiting for a new home.

———

WHAT ARE THE PLANS?

A nonprofit group that supports projects around Independence Park has a new campaign to relocate the Bicentennial Bell to a garden at the corner of Third and Walnut streets, in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood. It's currently called the Benjamin Rush Garden, on the site of what once was the founding father's home. So far, they have a conceptual design, and are in the midst of raising funds , said Tom Caramanico, the executive director of the Friends of Independence National Historical Park.

Caramanico said he hopes interest in the group's other project , restoring the First Bank of the United States, will help bolster interest in the bell project, since they are nearby.

It would be called the Bicentennial Bell Garden and feature the bell in the center, a small plaque featuring Queen Elizabeth's speech and benches and other plantings.

“This project will achieve the goal that was set when the Bicentennial Bell was cast in 1976: to show the world that two great nations that started in strife and war can become great partners and allies,” the group said in a statement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me