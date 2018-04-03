State revenue collections strong despite March drop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Strong revenue collections from previous months kept the state's general fund total 2 percent above projections despite lackluster collections in March, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, the state has collected $25.3 billion, which is $498 million more than projected for this point in the budget cycle.

March collections, however, came in at $4.3 billion, which is $121 million or 2.7 percent below estimates.

The shortfall was partly due to corporate net income tax payments coming in $80 million or 15.8 percent below estimate. That could just be a timing issue, the report said.

Gross receipts tax collects were short by $88 million or 7.5 percent, mainly because mild weather in 2017 reduced the demand for electricity and, therefore the state's collection of taxes on utility receipts, the report said. Electricity sales fell by 2 percent in 2017, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Personal income tax collections made up some of the shortage by coming in $132 million or 10.9 percent above estimates, but timing issues could cause those collections to fall off for the remainder of the year, the report said.