Electricity sales fell in 2017
Updated 13 hours ago
Retail electricity sales fell by 80 billion kilowatt-hours in 2017, the largest drop the industry has seen since the 2009 recession, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total sales in 2017 were 3,682 billion kWh.
The drop in sales caused a drop in Pennsylvania's collection of utility tax revenue, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.
Sales dropped in all three major sectors — residential, commercial and industrial — and the 2 percent decrease is mainly due to milder weather.
Summer weather is one of the main drivers of electricity consumption since it powers most air conditioning and other cooling equipment. The 2017 summer was cooler than the 2016 summer, which reduced that demand, the agency said.
While other sources play a larger role in heating, many homes and businesses use electric heating, particularly in the South, and that region saw a milder winter in 2017, the agency said.