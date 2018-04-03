Gov. Tom Wolf raises nearly $5M so far in 2018 for re-election campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf raised $4.96 million in the first three months of 2018 for his re-election bid, according to his campaign.

The money brings Wolf's total cash-on-hand to about $14.8 million, according to the campaign.

About 91 percent of the donations from Jan. 1 through March 26 came in increments of $250 or less, and 90 percent of the donations came from Pennsylvania, according to the campaign.

The York County Democrat faces no challengers from within his own party. Three Republicans who are vying for the party's nomination in the May 15 primary have not yet released fundraising totals for the quarter that ended March 31.

Wolf ended last year with $11.2 million on hand.

State Sen. Scott Wagner, of York County, was the most well-funded Republican gubernatorial candidate at the end of last year with about $5.9 million in the bank, followed by former health care consultant Paul Mango of Pine who ended last year with $5.5 million, records show. Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth had about $417,000 at the end of the year.

The Republican candidates hadn't yet released fundraising figures as of Tuesday morning. Tuesday, April 3, is the deadline for candidates to file their campaign finance reports six weeks before the primary.

Wolf spent about $32 million, including about $10 million of his own money, in his 2014 victory over Tom Corbett, according to the Associated Press. Corbett's campaign spent $28 million in that race, according to the AP.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.