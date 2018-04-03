Recently released federal inmate charged in York bank robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A failed York City bank robber apparently felt optimistic about his chances of pulling off the perfect heist, as evidenced by his demand note asking for 10 grand in large bills, charging documents indicate.

So it must have been either demoralizing or confounding for Andre Lamar Henderson when a bank teller started questioning the 5-foot-11, 250-pound man.

She asked him why he wanted the money, according to York City Police Lt. Gene Fells.

In response, Henderson simply turned and walked out of the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 12 E. Market St., according to the lieutenant.

“He got nothing,” Fells said.

According to charging documents, Henderson entered the bank at 9:05 a.m. Friday, March 30, and handed the teller a noted that read, “I want All The fifties And Hundres 10,000.”

Instead of complying, the teller started asking him questions and he left, police said.

She then hit the bank alarm, according to Fells.

Responding officers found Henderson two blocks away, at the McDonald's at 142 S. George St., and arrested him, police said.

Charging documents state officers were able to identify Henderson in the bank's surveillance video, and that he confessed to trying to rob the bank.

Henderson, 44, of the 500 block of South Pershing Avenue, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with robbery.

Released from prison: Henderson has been a free man for less than three months.

In 2012, he was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service.

He was released Jan. 12, 2018, according to federal prison records.

While Henderson serving time in the state prison in Frackville, Schuylkill County, he and an accomplice on the outside filed about 43 false tax-return claims between December 2007 and August 2008, federal prosecutors have said.

Henderson used the identities of fellow state prison inmates to perpetrate the IRS fraud, officials have said.

He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of probation, and ordered to pay more than $10,00 in restitution, according to court records.

Long history: Henderson has a lengthy history of robbery convictions in York County and nearby counties.

Since 2002, Henderson has pleaded guilty in nine separate robbery cases - five in York County, one each in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, and two in Montgomery County, according to court records.

He has also pleaded guilty in York County to theft by deception, retail theft and drug dealing, court records state.

It is unclear whether Henderson has retained an attorney in his new case.

His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, April 13.