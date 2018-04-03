Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Retaliatory Chinese tariffs could affect Pennsylvania pig, apple farmers

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Jim Gauker, 53 of Vandergrift harvests the final apples of the season from Kistaco’s orchard on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Roughly six bins of Rome Beauty apples were picked, equaling 108 bushels.
Crates of apples are loaded into the sorting room by Joe Simon, owner of Simon's Orchard in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Apples hang on the trees of Simon's Orchard in Mt. Pleasant Township on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Apples are loaded into the sorting room by Joe Simon, owner of Simon's Orchard in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
New Chinese tariffs could affect some of Pennsylvania farmers' major exports.

The Chinese government announced Sunday that it would impose tariffs on 128 U.S. products , including pork and certain fruits such as apples, in retaliation for President Trump's planned tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. Agriculture officials said Pennsylvania farmers were worried about the tariffs' effect on the global market.

“China is a top-five market for Pennsylvania's producers,” said William Nichols, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “The agriculture community is concerned about trade and the direction of the nation's trade policy, and this week's news of retaliatory tariffs on American goods being traded with China is further cause for alarm.”

Pennsylvania exports $413 mil­lion a year in agricultural and related products to China, Nichols said.

The state is the country's 13th-largest pork producer, with about $67.5 million in total exports around the world, according to Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Mark O'Neill.

In total, U.S. companies sell about $1 billion worth of pork a year to customers in China and Hong Kong, though exactly how much of that comes from Pennsylvania was not immediately available, O'Neill said.

Pennsylvania is also the nation's third-biggest producer of apples, according to a 2012 farm bureau census, he said. Data from a year later showed about 5 percent of the state's fresh apple crop was exported to 13 countries in 2013, though the biggest customers were in Central America and India.

Most orchards in Westmore­land County are small and don't produce apples for export, but the big producers in south-central Pennsylvania could sell more of their fruit domestically and flood the U.S. market with apples if overseas sales get too expensive, said Hil Schramm of Schramm Farm & Orchards in Penn Township.

“We sell direct and do a few wholesale to farm markets, but we don't ship to grocery stores or anything,” Schramm said. “If (the tariffs) cut the exports so much that it depresses the price of apples, then it could affect us, but it's too soon to tell.”

It was unclear whether the higher prices on American — and Pennsylvanian — products would lead Chinese consumers to cut back on their consumption or shift to other sources entirely.

“From our perspective, this whole thing is concerning, and it's something we were concerned about when the initial announcement (about U.S. tariffs on Chinese products) was made,” O'Neill said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

