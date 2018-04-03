Pennsylvania joins New York lawsuit over census citizenship question

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania joined New York and 15 other states Tuesday in suing the federal government over plans to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

“At first glance, this move by the Trump Administration might seem innocuous, but evidence has shown the addition of a citizenship question will depress turnout — resulting in an inaccurate census count that would hurt Pennsylvania,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release .

In addition to the 17 states, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and five other cities along with the U.S. Conference of Mayors are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

California filed a similar lawsuit on March 26.

Congress has to approve the final list of questions.

The lawsuit was filed against the federal Census Bureau, Commerce Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who announced March 26 that he would include the citizenship question on the proposed list of questions.

The lawsuit contends Ross arbitrarily added the question without following proper procedure and that the question would interfere with the constitutional mandate that the administration perform an accurate count of the country's population.

About 3.3 percent of Pennsylvania's population, about 870,000 people, are not U.S. citizens, Shapiro said.

An inaccurate count could affect the state's representation in Congress and the Electoral College and would short the state billions of dollars in federal funding for education, infrastructure, Medicaid and other programs, he said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.