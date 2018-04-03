Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Deadline for Pennsylvanians to apply for home heating aid extended to April 13

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Bert Fleming of Moon shovels snow outside of the Citgo where he works along Chestnut Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014. Fleming said the wet snow, coupled with a layer of ice on top, made shoveling a bit more difficult than usual.
Kristina Serafini | Sewickley Herald
Bert Fleming of Moon shovels snow outside of the Citgo where he works along Chestnut Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014. Fleming said the wet snow, coupled with a layer of ice on top, made shoveling a bit more difficult than usual.

Updated 8 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the deadline for Pennsylvanians to apply for funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended one week, until April 13.

The federally funded program was slated to end April 6, but the Wolf administration announced in a news release that given the long grip of winter, the state will extend the deadline to apply for funding through the program.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable were able to heat their homes this winter because of LIHEAP,” Wolf said. “By keeping the program open longer, we hope to provide additional assistance to those who are struggling to keep their family warm.”

LIHEAP offers assistance in the form of a cash grant sent directly to the utility company or a crisis grant for households in immediate danger of being without heat.

Some households are eligible for both types of assistance. Cash grants are based on household income, family size, type of heating fuel and region.

In addition to proof of income and household size, applicants must provide a recent bill or a statement from their fuel dealer verifying their customer status and the type of fuel used.

Individuals can apply for a LIHEAP grant online at www.compass.state.pa.us or in person at a local county assistance office. They may call the statewide toll-free hotline at 1-866-857-7095 with questions about the program.

Eligibility for the 2017-18 LIHEAP season is set at 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines.

More information about LIHEAP is available at www.dhs.pa.gov.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me