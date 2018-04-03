Deadline for Pennsylvanians to apply for home heating aid extended to April 13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the deadline for Pennsylvanians to apply for funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended one week, until April 13.

The federally funded program was slated to end April 6, but the Wolf administration announced in a news release that given the long grip of winter, the state will extend the deadline to apply for funding through the program.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable were able to heat their homes this winter because of LIHEAP,” Wolf said. “By keeping the program open longer, we hope to provide additional assistance to those who are struggling to keep their family warm.”

LIHEAP offers assistance in the form of a cash grant sent directly to the utility company or a crisis grant for households in immediate danger of being without heat.

Some households are eligible for both types of assistance. Cash grants are based on household income, family size, type of heating fuel and region.

In addition to proof of income and household size, applicants must provide a recent bill or a statement from their fuel dealer verifying their customer status and the type of fuel used.

Individuals can apply for a LIHEAP grant online at www.compass.state.pa.us or in person at a local county assistance office. They may call the statewide toll-free hotline at 1-866-857-7095 with questions about the program.

Eligibility for the 2017-18 LIHEAP season is set at 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines.

More information about LIHEAP is available at www.dhs.pa.gov.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.