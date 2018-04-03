Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pipeline company offers to relocate residents affected by sinkholes near Philly

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Dave Hough of North Huntingdon shows his support for Sunoco's proposed Mariner East 2 pipeline project during a public hearing in 2016 conducted by the state Department of Environmental Protection at Westmoreland County Community College
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Dave Hough of North Huntingdon shows his support for Sunoco's proposed Mariner East 2 pipeline project during a public hearing in 2016 conducted by the state Department of Environmental Protection at Westmoreland County Community College

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sunoco Pipeline LP has agreed to relocate five families whose backyards were damaged after sinkholes developed along a major natural gas pipeline in the Philadelphia suburbs.

After sinkholes developed within 50 feet of homes and near an Amtrak rail line, the state Public Utility Commission on March 7 ordered Sunoco to shut down its Mariner East 1 system until remedial action is taken.

The 8-inch-diameter pipeline carries as much as 70,000 barrels of natural gas liquids daily to a company terminal in Marcus Hook.

Sunoco has offered to relocate the families for up to six weeks while it conducts geotechnical studies in their backyards. It has also offered to reimburse residents for food.

Three residents have filed a lawsuit against the company in connection with the sinkholes.

