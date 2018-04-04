Single bidder wins 2nd mini-casino license for planned Lancaster County facility

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday awarded the state's fifth mini-casino license for a facility that could built in Lancaster County.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association Inc., a subsidiary of the company that owns Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track near Harrisburg, was the lone bidder.

The company bid $3 over the $7.5 million minimum price needed to submit a formal proposal for a license to build a casino that can house up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

The company won the state's first mini casino license in an auction in February, bidding more than $50 million for a facility to be built in York County.

Other licenses have been awarded for locations in Westmoreland, Lawrence and Cumberland counties.

Operators identified West Cocalico Township in Lancaster County as the location for the new casino, which can be located somewhere within 15 miles of the pinpointed spot. The township is at the northern end of Lancaster County and borders Lebanon and Berks counties.

State officials will attempt to auction off the state's sixth casino license on April 18.