West Virginia makes change, also sought in Pennsylvania, to protect gas royalties
Updated 9 hours ago
West Virginia's Legislature just passed a bill protecting the royalties people receive from natural gas companies drilling on their land, a change Pennsylvanians have sought without success, according to a story from StateImpact, an NPR member stations reporting project.
Under Pennsylvania law, drillers can deduct costs of processing and transporting natural gas from the royalties they pay landowners. The law has rankled landowners , who have pressed for a change in state.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in favor of the deductions in 2010. West Virginia's state Supreme Court ruled last year in favor of deductions, according to the StateImpact report.
West Virginia's governor signed legislation changing the state law last month. Now drillers cannot take deductions when seeking to drill on old leases, according to the report.
Advocates for the change called the old system exploitative and pushed for the change to help landowners, while a lawyer for a drilling company said the law could cause drillers to seek business in other states, such as Pennsylvania.
Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.