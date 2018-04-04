Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State alumni group bashes HBO's 'Paterno'

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno
Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno

Updated 10 hours ago

Days from its official release, HBO's “Paterno” is drawing fire from a group of Penn State alums who came together in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship, or PS4RS, which claims a membership of more than 50,000 nationwide, released a statement Wednesday afternoon, criticizing HBO Films and producer Barry Levinson for ignoring “the factual cornerstones, in favor of a lazy piece of fiction intended for nothing more than ratings.”

The film, starring Al Pacino as Paterno, is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO. It focuses on the aftermath of Paterno's ouster as the winningest coach in Division I college football in November 2011, days after former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse in and around the Penn State campus.

In a case that rocked the college town, Sandusky, who had founded a charity for at-risk youth, eventually was convicted of abusing 10 boys and sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

Paterno's ouster, less than a month after the beloved coach marked his 409th victory with the Nittany Lions, triggered an outpouring of rage among many alums who argued that the hall of fame coach and the university were unfairly tarred by Sandusky's acts.

Paterno, who was suffering from lung cancer, died in January 2012 at age 84, just two months after Penn State trustees forced his ouster.

The HBO film apparently ripped open old wounds.

“In making ‘Paterno,' Levinson copped out on the truth with a fabricated ‘fall from grace' tale about the late Joe Paterno, arguably the least relevant figure — but, unfortunately, the biggest box office draw — in the entire case,” PS4RS spokeswoman Maribeth Roman Schmidt said in the statement released Wednesday.

“Over the last six years it has become common knowledge that Paterno never participated in, witnessed or covered up a crime of any kind. In fact, accusations of a conspiracy within the Penn State administration to conceal information about Jerry Sandusky have been thoroughly disproven in a court of law,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the group tried unsuccessfully to meet with HBO president Len Amato prior to the filming of “Paterno” to share its concerns.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me