Cops: Argument over steak leads to attack with Hennessy bottle

WILKES-BARRE — An argument over a steak dinner turned violent Tuesday night, leading to a man threatening his ex-girlfriend's family with a kitchen knife and bashing her over the head with an empty bottle of Hennessy cognac, according to city police.

Rashad Young, 30, of Newark, N.J., is facing aggravated assault charges after the food fight boiled over during dinner shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a police affidavit, the victim, 39-year-old Shakira Scott, told police she was in from New Jersey visiting her parents at the home, and that Young, her ex, came over to hang out. For dinner, they cooked steak but then “an argument erupted over the steak,” according to police.

Young got violent, throwing Scott to the ground, police said. Scott told investigators Young got on top of her and choked her for about 30 seconds, to the point she could not breathe and thought she was going to die, according to the complaint.

Scott's father, Walter Nash, then intervened and got Young off his daughter, but Young proceeded to grab a kitchen knife and threaten the family with it, police said. Nash grabbed a club he keeps in the house and forced Young outside, causing the knife to fall from Young's hand to the sidewalk, according to the complaint.

During the altercation, Young punched out the window on a storm door with both fists and then began hitting Scott's car with a plastic bottle, police said. When the plastic bottle failed to inflict any damage, Young grabbed a large empty bottle of Hennessy from inside the vehicle and began hitting the passenger side window, according to the complaint.

Scott ran over to stop Young from hitting her car, so Young bashed her on the head with the bottle, causing a severe wound on the top right side of her head, police said. With blood streaming down her face, Scott ran back inside the home, according to the complaint.

Young also threw a piece of glass that hit another vehicle, breaking the passenger side-view mirror, police said.

Police arrived on scene in time to see Young flee the area, with neighbors reporting he subsequently hopped a fence at Dana and South Meade streets, the affidavit said. Officers caught Young soon after along Kent Lane, police said.

Medics took Scott to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to get stitches for the injury to her head.

The complaint says Young was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township to be treated for what appeared to be a stab wound to his upper left back and a cut on his chest near his left underarm, which also may have been caused by a knife. The document does not address how Young may have been stabbed.

Police charged Young with felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault, as well as a summary count of harassment. Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. arraigned Young on Tuesday night and ordered him jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 17.