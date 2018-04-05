Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Truckers seek injunction in turnpike case

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Truck traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has fallen since officials began imposing annual toll increases almost four years ago. (Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review)
Motorists approaching Pennsylvania Turnpike toll booths now either pay cash or let monitors read the E-ZPass transponders in their vehicles. This is the southbound toll booth on the Mon/Fayette Expressway or Turnpike 43 at its Route 51 interchange in Jefferson Hills.
Lawyers for a group of truckers suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission claiming excessive tolls want a federal judge to issue an injunction barring the turnpike from forwarding payments to the state while they argue their case that the payments, which underwrite a variety of unrelated transportation projects, have created an undue burden on interstate transportation.

The truckers groups contend the state put an excessive burden on interstate commerce when the General Assembly passed Act 44 in 2007. The law requires the Turnpike Commission to return $450 million a year to PennDOT. In a petition filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg the Owner Operators Independent Drivers Association Inc. and the National Motorists Association asked Judge Yvette Kane to put a hold on such payments.

Citing ongoing litigation, Turnpike Commission spokesman Carl DeFebo Jr. declined to comment on the petition.

The 2007 law, which required the turnpike to make payments to the state for the next 50 years, triggered a series of annual toll increases that began in 2009. To date, the turnpike, which increased tolls by 56 percent between 2008 and 2018, has turned over approximately $6 billion to the state.

Arguing that toll increases that fund such payments are driving motorists to the breaking point, a coalition of lawmakers and officials in then-Gov. Tom Corbett's administration pushed through a law in 2013 that would lower the Turnpike Commission's state obligation to $50 million a year beginning in 2023.

Even so, the truckers contend tolls now total more than double the Turnpike Commission's operating expenses. They cited a commission report that documented toll revenues of $1.11 billion last year, compared to operating costs of $517 million.

They want Kane to order the Turnpike Commission to freeze “all toll revenue in excess of that which is needed to pay for the operation and maintenance of the turnpike, pending the final disposition of this case.”

Their lawyers said such a move would not require that tolls be lowered, merely that funds not used for operation and maintenance of the 359-mile-long main line and nearly 200 miles of extensions be escrowed as they argue their case seeking a refund for all fees except those used by the turnpike.

A similar challenge in New York, involving New York Thruway tolls diverted to pay for that state's historic canal path system, yielded a win for a group of truckers who challenged the tolls, saying they had no relationship to the highway.

“The truckers may wish to enjoy bike paths, hiking trails and museums while on vacation, but they are irrelevant when sitting in the cab of an eighteen-wheeler,” the court wrote in the New York case.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

