Pennsylvania

Fracking ruling sets course to end uncompensated gas extraction in state

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
A drilling rig towers over the walls of Huntley and Huntley Energy Exploration's Poseidon well pad, in Penn Twp., as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

A drilling rig towers over the walls of Huntley and Huntley Energy Exploration's Poseidon well pad, in Penn Twp., as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled against a legal principle that lets energy companies drill across property lines to extract oil and gas from beneath neighbors' land without compensation.

The ruling was related to a lawsuit filed by the owners of an 11-acre property in Susquehanna County who accused Southwestern Energy Production Co. of extracting natural gas from a Marcellus Shale formation beneath their property without compensating them, the Scranton Times-Tribune reported . The company has wells on a neighbor's land.

The legal principle, known as the “rule of capture,” comes from the fact that pools of oil and gas naturally migrate across property boundaries, making ownership difficult to determine.

The Briggs family, which filed the suit, argued the principle shouldn't apply to natural gas in the Marcellus Shale formation because it doesn't migrate unless hydraulic fracturing techniques are used to shake it loose.

The Superior Court agreed . The court's decision reversed part of a lower court's decision, sending the case back to Susquehanna County Court, according to the Times-Tribune.

Pittsburgh attorney Robert Burnett told the paper the ruling could impact landowners around the state.

“This is a significant decision from the Superior Court,” Burnett said. “Now it's crystal clear Pennsylvania law will not apply the rule of capture to fracking fissures that migrate under unleased acres.”

The paper was unable to determine if the energy company would appeal the ruling.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

click me