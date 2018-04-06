Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Laurel Highlands shelter project gets $5,000 grant

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, April 6, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Updated 14 hours ago

Those trekking the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail who plan to stay in shelters in Somerset County will benefit from a project to restore the 40 three-sided Adirondack shelters along the Ohiopyle-to-Seward path.

Dominion and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council are providing a $5,000 grant to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation to restore the shelters.

The passage of time and harsh ridge winters have taken their toll on the masonry and stonework of the chimneys that are the shelters' best feature, the foundation said. The mortar began to crumble and the stones to shift, the parks and forests foundation said. The shelters are not only an important feature of the trail, but they are in essence also historic structures, the foundation added.

The Somerset County project was selected for the grant among five projects and groups. Independent judges, environmental experts, and the state Environmental Council staff judged the entries.

A mason with a heightened appreciation for the work photographed each stone and disassembled each chimney, numbering the pieces of stone as they were removed, then cleaned and scraped them and put them back together in order, the foundation said.

An initial REI grant of $3,000 to the project was matched by the Friends of Laurel Hill. The Richard King Mellon Foundation and individual donors from nine states also providing funding.

The winners will be honored at the Western Pennsylvania Environmental Awards Dinner and Ceremony on May 24 in downtown Pittsburgh.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

