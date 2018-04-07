Walk along Pickett's Charge planned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Young Civil War buffs will have the opportunity to walk the path of the ill-fated Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg National Military Park on April 21.

The Civil War Trust, a national, nonprofit battlefield preservation organization, is billing the special 1.5-mile walk as a “generations event” in which parents and grandparents can bring their younger family members to walk the battlefield. Licensed battlefield guides will tell the story of Pickett's Charge, including the fighting at the stone wall, referred to as the High Water Mark of the Confederacy. Some of the youngsters will be able to don hats and uniforms.

The event will last from 9:45 a.m. to about noon. It is free to all who bring a child with them. The ideal ages are 6-to-17-years old, but all children are welcome.

Guardians must accompany the child they brought to the event. Appropriate footwear should be worn and the participants should be prepared for inclement weather.

Registration is required and is available at the following website: https://civilwartrust.wufoo.com/forms/wi0aze81s82h5o/.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.