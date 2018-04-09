Philadelphia police: 12-year-old arrested while carrying loaded AR-15
Police in Philadelphia say that on Saturday they arrested two people for walking the streets with loaded firearms in hand, one of whom was a 12-year-old boy armed with an AR-15 style weapon.
According to WPVI TV Philadelphia, an ABC News affiliate, Officer Krzysztof Wrzesinski made both arrests about 6:30 p.m. near the 2200 block of Kennedy Street.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded semiautomatic pistol.
Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018
The Philadelphia Police Department included a warning with a social media post, saying parents need to make sure they've secured their weapons.
