State police seize $5.7 million in drugs so far in 2018
Updated 16 hours ago
In the first three months of 2018, Pennsylvania troopers across Pennsylvania seized $5.7 million worth of drugs, state police reported Tuesday.
They confiscated 42 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of heroin and 1.56 pounds of fentanyl, which have a combined street value of $1.3 million, according to a news release. Other drugs seized by troopers between Jan. 1 and March 31 include:
• 2 pounds of crack cocaine, valued at $98,280.
• 24 doses of LSD, valued at $480.
• 808 marijuana plants, valued at $133,320.
• 952 pounds of processed marijuana, valued at $2.8 million.
• 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at $896,000.
• 7,320 prescription pills, valued at $183,000.
Troopers seized more than $41 million worth of drugs in 2017.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.