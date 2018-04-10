Pitt, Penn State and Temple focus of lawmakers' public reporting demands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Pittsburgh, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln universities would be subject to expanded public reporting and ethics requirements under a package of bills three Western Pennsylvania lawmakers say they will introduce soon.

The proposed bills, detailed at a newsconference Tuesday, are based on recommendations Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale outlined in a 2017 audit. They follow years of failed attempts to bring the four state-related universities fully under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Act.

DePasquale, a former Democratic state lawmaker, joined state Reps. John Mahr, R-Upper St. Clair; Aaron Bernstein, R- New Beaver; and Jim Christiana, R-Beaver, as they unveiled the proposals.

He said the expanded reporting requirements for the four universities are similar to those in a bill he introduced as a lawmaker a decade ago.

“It went nowhere,” DePasquale said.

Similar measures introduced following the 2011 Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal also failed to gain traction in the Legislature.

Under current law, the state-related universities are required to release the salaries of the 25 highest-paid employees and information about the five top outside contractors. State-owned universities by contrast are required to release all financial information under the state's Right-to-Know law.

Mahr, who is retiring this year and worked on an earlier version of the Right-To-Know law, said he's anxious to see the four universities, which have received billions of dollars in state subsidies over the years, subject to expanded reporting requirements.

The latest proposal hits upon the right balance to boost accountability “without compromising the research, medical and other missions important to Pennsylvania,” Mahr said.

DePasquale echoed Mahr's sentiments.

“This is not about football recruiting. This is not about athletics. This is not about any attack on any one of the institutions. This is about ensuring our four great state-related institutions are even better,” he said.

In addition to Mahr's proposed changes to the school's public disclosure obligations, Christiana's proposed bill would bring officials and board members of the universities under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Ethics Act, while Bernstine's bill would reduce the size of the Penn State board of trustees to 21 members.

