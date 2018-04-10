Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pitt, Penn State and Temple focus of lawmakers' public reporting demands

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
The state Capitol in Harrisburg.
JASMINE GOLDBAND
The state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 11 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln universities would be subject to expanded public reporting and ethics requirements under a package of bills three Western Pennsylvania lawmakers say they will introduce soon.

The proposed bills, detailed at a newsconference Tuesday, are based on recommendations Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale outlined in a 2017 audit. They follow years of failed attempts to bring the four state-related universities fully under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Act.

DePasquale, a former Democratic state lawmaker, joined state Reps. John Mahr, R-Upper St. Clair; Aaron Bernstein, R- New Beaver; and Jim Christiana, R-Beaver, as they unveiled the proposals.

He said the expanded reporting requirements for the four universities are similar to those in a bill he introduced as a lawmaker a decade ago.

“It went nowhere,” DePasquale said.

Similar measures introduced following the 2011 Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal also failed to gain traction in the Legislature.

Under current law, the state-related universities are required to release the salaries of the 25 highest-paid employees and information about the five top outside contractors. State-owned universities by contrast are required to release all financial information under the state's Right-to-Know law.

Mahr, who is retiring this year and worked on an earlier version of the Right-To-Know law, said he's anxious to see the four universities, which have received billions of dollars in state subsidies over the years, subject to expanded reporting requirements.

The latest proposal hits upon the right balance to boost accountability “without compromising the research, medical and other missions important to Pennsylvania,” Mahr said.

DePasquale echoed Mahr's sentiments.

“This is not about football recruiting. This is not about athletics. This is not about any attack on any one of the institutions. This is about ensuring our four great state-related institutions are even better,” he said.

In addition to Mahr's proposed changes to the school's public disclosure obligations, Christiana's proposed bill would bring officials and board members of the universities under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Ethics Act, while Bernstine's bill would reduce the size of the Penn State board of trustees to 21 members.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me