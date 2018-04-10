Police arrest 12-year-old boy with loaded military-style rifle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy toting a loaded military-style rifle and his 19-year-old brother with a handgun have been arrested after brandishing the weapons in a dispute with another boy.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum tells Philly.com the older brother had a dispute with another kid in the neighborhood, grabbed his mother's gun and went to the boy's house Saturday.

Rosenbaum says the older boy told his little brother to "go get my gun" and the child returned with the assault-style weapon.

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and gun offenses. The boy was charged as a juvenile with similar offenses.

The boys' mother says the handgun was in a safe and tells police she's furious about what happened.