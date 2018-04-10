Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police arrest 12-year-old boy with loaded military-style rifle

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.
Philadelphia Police Department
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy toting a loaded military-style rifle and his 19-year-old brother with a handgun have been arrested after brandishing the weapons in a dispute with another boy.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum tells Philly.com the older brother had a dispute with another kid in the neighborhood, grabbed his mother's gun and went to the boy's house Saturday.

Rosenbaum says the older boy told his little brother to "go get my gun" and the child returned with the assault-style weapon.

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and gun offenses. The boy was charged as a juvenile with similar offenses.

The boys' mother says the handgun was in a safe and tells police she's furious about what happened.

