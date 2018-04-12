Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Congressman-elect Conor Lamb to be sworn in Thursday evening

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
A confident Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Congressman-elect Conor Lamb will be sworn in just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan's office.

Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, won a March 13 special election against Republican Rick Saccone after campaigning as a moderate Democrat. He garnered union endorsements and supported Democratic social programs while limiting his support for gun-law reforms to expanded background checks. He said he is personally anti-abortion but respects laws that make the procedure legal.

The special election was held to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, who resigned last fall after reports that he asked a mistress to consider an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

Lamb will serve the remainder of Murphy's term, which ends in January. The congressional district includes parts of Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Greene counties.

Lamb is running for election in the newly created 17th District, which includes Beaver County and parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

