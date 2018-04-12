Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Spring brings warning to stay alert for farm vehicles

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
With the arrival of spring, more slow-moving farm vehicles will be sharing Pennsylvania's rural road with passenger vehicles.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
Updated 15 hours ago

Motorists who travel any of Pennsylvania's more than 72,000 miles of rural roads should be on the lookout for slow-moving farm vehicles now that the spring and summer growing season has begun.

State officials and representatives from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau this week highlighted the need for farm and non-farm vehicles to share the road safely as part of Rural Roads Safety Week.

According to PennDOT, there were 106 crashes involving farm equipment on the state's rural roads last year, resulting in five fatalities and 64 injuries.

“Drivers need to keep their guard up throughout the planting, growing and harvesting seasons by reducing speed and being more aware of motorists operating farm vehicles,” said state Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert, a Derry Township farmer. “We also encourage all farmers to double-check safety measures on their vehicles to ensure they are visible to motorists and are following all transportation laws.”

Farmers are allowed to operate farm equipment on Pennsylvania roads. They must display a slow-moving vehicle emblem — an orange-colored triangle with a red border — on the rear of all vehicles or equipment that consistently travel at speeds of 25 mph or less.

Officials urged motorists to slow down on winding rural roads and to be patient if they come upon a slow-moving farm vehicle. The Farm Bureau notes it takes just five seconds for a car traveling at 55 mph to close a gap the length of a football field when approaching behind a tractor moving at 15 mph.

Because of the large size and loudness of some agricultural equipment, a farmer operating it may not be aware of traffic delayed behind it. The Farm Bureau recommends sounding a car's horn before attempting to pass a farm vehicle.

