Pennsylvania

PennDOT: Traffic deaths dropped to record low in 2017

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Rows of crosses draped with workers vests and helmets make up a memorial at the PennDoOT Butler County Maintenance Office Tuesday, May 6, 2014.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Traffic deaths on Pennsylvania roadways fell to an all-time low last year, PennDOT announced Monday.

There were 1,137 traffic deaths in the state in 2017, 51 less than in 2016 and the lowest number recorded since 1928, according to PennDOT.

“Pennsylvania has continued to defy national crash trends by steadily decreasing the number of deaths on our roadways,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a news release.

“Our biggest priority continues to be getting the public to their destinations safely through educational outreach, the latest innovations, effective enforcement and low-cost safety improvements,” Richards said.

PennDOT said there were especially significant decreases in deadly crashes in which the driver was impaired, a pedestrian was struck or a passenger wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Impaired driving was the cause of 246 deaths in 2017, a reduction of nearly 28 percent from the 2016 total of 341 deaths. Deaths linked to passengers not wearing a seat belt went from 408 in 2016 to 378 in 2017, a 7.4 percent drop, and the 150 pedestrian deaths represented a 12.8 percent decrease from 2016 when 172 were killed.

PennDOT reported an increase in some types of deadly crashes, including ones involving drivers 75 or older. In 2016, 153 people died in crashes involving an elderly driver, up 16 percent from the previous year's total of 132.

There also were slight increases in deadly crashes in which drivers ignored a red-light and crashed in work zones, PennDOT said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

