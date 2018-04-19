Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Philly dad, toddler critically wounded while sitting in car

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 9 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A man and his toddler son were critically wounded when someone fired shots into the vehicle they were sitting in on a Philadelphia street.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man was shot at least nine times, while his 18-month-old son was shot twice in the chest and in the leg. Both were taken to hospitals where they remained in critical condition Thursday.

The two victims were inside a car when at least one gunman walked up to the driver's door and started shooting. The father then drove two blocks to a city police station, where officers came to their assistance.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation. The victims' names have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me