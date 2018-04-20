House passes bill to let kids use sunscreen at school, with some caveats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students can't bring sunscreen to school under current Pennsylvania law, but the state House has voted for a bill that would change that.

Only school nurses can administer sunscreen in the state, since it is classified as an over-the-counter medication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a memo from Rep. Harold English, R-Hampton, who sponsored the bill.

House Bill 1228, which received unanimous approval in a House vote this week, allows students to use sunscreen and protective clothing without a physician's note.

The Education Committee didn't give its approval without adding some requirements.

The committee amended the bill to require parents and students to fill out forms on applying sunscreen, create a path to revoke sunscreen privileges for students who misuse it and to remove a provision that would have let school staff administer sunscreen.

Correction: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect number for House Bill 1228.

