Pennsylvania

House passes bill to let kids use sunscreen at school, with some caveats

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, April 20, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Students can't bring sunscreen to school under current Pennsylvania law, but the state House has voted for a bill that would change that.

Only school nurses can administer sunscreen in the state, since it is classified as an over-the-counter medication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a memo from Rep. Harold English, R-Hampton, who sponsored the bill.

House Bill 1228, which received unanimous approval in a House vote this week, allows students to use sunscreen and protective clothing without a physician's note.

The Education Committee didn't give its approval without adding some requirements.

The committee amended the bill to require parents and students to fill out forms on applying sunscreen, create a path to revoke sunscreen privileges for students who misuse it and to remove a provision that would have let school staff administer sunscreen.

Correction: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect number for House Bill 1228.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

