Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Cops: 6-year-old passenger on illegal mini-bike killed in collision with SUV

Philly.com | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A 6-year-old boy who was riding with his father on an illegal minibike was killed Sunday night in a collision with a Jeep SUV in West Philadelphia, police said.

The father was critically injured and the driver of the SUV was detained for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The names of the boy, his father and the driver have not been released yet.

Police said the 27-year-old man and his son were headed south on 63rd Street on a minibike about 11:15 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound SUV that was making a turn on Callowhill Street. Neither the man nor his son was wearing a helmet.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died at 12:13 a.m. Monday, police said. His father was taken to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition.

The SUV driver remained at the scene. Police said he appeared impaired and could face DUI charges.

The boy's father also could face charges in his son's death if he survives, police said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me