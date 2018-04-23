Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
In this April 19, 2018, photo provided by the Montoursville Police Department in Montoursville, Pa., Jason Bentley, left, deputy chief of the department, escorts an 84-year-old man to see his wife, also 84, in the emergency department of UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport, Pa. After the elderly man's wife had a medical emergency and was taken from the couple's home by ambulance, Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina said he gave the man a patrol car's cellphone number because the man couldn't drive anymore and had no family in the area to take him to the hospital. (Montoursville Police Department via AP)
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An elderly Pennsylvania man had no way of visiting his ill wife in the hospital, so he called police to help.

Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina says the 84-year-old man's same-aged wife had a medical emergency last Thursday and was taken from their home in an ambulance.

The frail man told Gyurina, who was at the scene, he had no family in the area to take him to the hospital, and he can't drive anymore.

Gyurina gave him the patrol car's cell number and told him to call whenever he was ready to go.

A few hours went by, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley got the call. He picked up the man and escorted him into the hospital in Williamsport.

The chief says “it's a small town so you try to help out when you can.”

