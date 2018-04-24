PennDOT buys ads to remind people of upcoming 'REAL ID' requirements

The Department of Motor Vehicles is advertising, with the goal of getting Pennsylvanians to sign up for identification cards and drivers licenses that meet new, stricter federal “REAL ID” standards.

PennDOT started airing the new television ads Monday reminding residents that, starting in October, 2020, they'll need new ID cards to fly on commercial flights or enter federal facilities that ask for identification under a 2005 law that Pennsylvania's legislature resisted for years.

Now, faced with the prospect of issuing up to 10.7 million new ID cards — each requiring more stringent documentation and more secure printing and distribution than the state used to have — PennDOT is urging as many people as possible to sign up early through its “pre-verification” process. That's where the commercials come in, said PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell.

The first phase of the ad campaign includes radio ads — both over the airwaves and on streaming services such as Pandora — and video ads airing across the state, both on networks and cable TV stations, Campbell said. The cost for the first phase of ads was about $675,000; they will run through June 30 before they are adjusted or renewed.

Residents who got their first Pennsylvania license after September, 2003 may already have given the state all the required documents — a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate; a Social Security card; proof of any name, birthday or gender changes; and a proof of a Pennsylvania address.

Those people can fill out a pre-verification request to the state , which will have a PennDOT employee check their scanned documents and determine whether everything is sufficient to issue a REAL ID-compliant card when they become available next spring.

Since March, the department sent out 3.5 million postcards to everyone that could be eligible, and so far, about 80,000 have applied for pre-verification, Campbell said.

Of the applications processed so far, about 90 percent have been cleared and can get a compliant ID mailed to them as soon as they're available.

The 10 percent who weren't pre-verified and the other 7.2 million cardholders who signed up before late 2003 will have to bring their required documents to a driver license center to be verified in person starting in September, though the cards themselves still won't be mailed out until 2019.

With such a large backlog — and a long lead-time for getting official duplicates of some vital documents such as birth certificates, marriage licenses or Social Security cards — the state started urging people to gather their paperwork late last year, and is pressing for as many people as possible to get pre-verified.

Not all PennDOT driver's license centers will be able to meet the law's security standards for issuing the new cards over the counter, so their customers will also have to wait to get their cards in the mail. Some existing centers are being retrofitted with the extra security, and PennDOT is adding several new centers around the state that are able to meet the standards when they open.

Pennsylvania was among a handful of states that had long resisted the REAL ID rollout, even passing a law in 2012 that made it illegal for officials to comply with what opponents called an unfunded federal mandate until that ban was overturned last year.

People who don't get a REAL ID-compliant card after the deadline can still use a valid passport or other federal ID to board flights or enter secure facilities.

