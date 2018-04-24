Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police: Woman broke into rival's home, killed her, then self

Wire Reports | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE — A woman broke into the Philadelphia-area home of another woman she believed was romantically involved with her husband and killed her before killing herself, authorities said.

Radnor Township police said the slaying of Meredith Chapman, 33, on Monday night was carefully planned by Jennair Gerardot, of Wilmington, Del.

"You had a man who was married who was having an affair with this other woman. The wife knew about it, and this was a calculated, planned attack," Police Superintendent William Colarulo said.

Geradot broke into the house, shot Chapman as soon as she walked in and then she shot herself, Colarulo said.

"There were emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do, and the detectives are still sorting that out," he said.

Colarulo said "she broke into the house, she was lying in wait, and she shot her as soon as she walked in, and then she shot herself.

"She went to great lengths to disguise herself," Colarulo added. "She broke into the victim's house, and cleaned up the glass so the victim didn't realize someone was in her home."

Officials believe Gerardot may have disguised herself and taken a train from Delaware, since a wig and other clothing not belonging to Chapman were found in a bag inside the house.

Chapman, a 2007 graduate of the University of Delaware, worked for the school in media relations and marketing and ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in Delaware in 2016. She recently was hired as an assistant vice president at Villanova University.

Delaware Online reported that less than two hours before she was killed, Chapman said on her Instagram account that she "couldn't be more excited" about her new position.

"Just a week on the job and I'm already feeling the love from #NovaNation! #GoingNova #HigherEdMarketing #NewAdventures." she posted at 5:42 p.m.

Villanova University spokesman Jonathan Gust said the school was informed Monday night about her death.

"Our hearts are broken by the devastating loss of our new colleague," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire university community are with her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."

