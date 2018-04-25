Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Man accused of taking Pennsylvania teen girl to Mexico facing trial

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.
ALLENTOWN — A 45-year-old Pennsylvania man charged with taking a 16-year-old girl to Mexico without her parents' knowledge is facing trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

LehighValleyLive.com reports Kevin Esterly waived the hearing Tuesday and now awaits trial on charges including custodial interference.

Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Police have said they believe the girl went willingly with Esterly, who had posed as her stepfather and repeatedly signed her out of school.

The girl's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's children.

