Penn State graduate students vote no on union
Updated 6 hours ago
A two-year effort to organize a union for graduate students who teach and do research at Penn State University apparently has failed.
Penn State officials said an official count of the vote held last week showed that 1,438 students voted against the union drive, while 950 voted for the Coalition of Graduate Employees/Penn State Education Association.
The preliminary vote count by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board suggested that more than 1,000 of the 3,800 eligible graduate assistants did not cast ballots in last week's election.
Graduate students who serve as teaching and research assistants are a vital part of the country's major research universities.
The Penn State election was held as graduate assistants at the University of Pittsburgh await a vote on an organizing drive at the Oakland campus.
