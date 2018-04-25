Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $26M grant to fight opioids

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Updated 1 hour ago

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the state has been granted $26.2 million to help in the fight against opioids.

Known as a State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant and issued through the federal 21st Century Cures Act, this is the second year in a row that the state has qualified for funds.

“Fighting the opioid and heroin epidemic and helping the Pennsylvanians impacted by the disease of addiction have been priorities for my administration since day one,” Wolf said in a release. “This funding allows my administration to continue progress made because of the first year of Cures Act funding, and I thank the federal government for its support and partnership in fighting this epidemic.”

According to the release, the funds will be used to continue progress made last year, to improve access to evidence-based addiction treatment and to provide support to initiatives that focus on workforce development and under-served populations.

“The programs and initiatives made possible by the... grant expand the tools providers have when treating individuals with a substance use disorder,” Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith said in the release. “Evidence-based programs work, and this award will continue that investment and allow us to provide greater support and help for our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”

The announcement comes in the middle of National Addiction Treatment Week, which aims to raise awareness for addiction and the availability of treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “opioids were involved in 42,249 deaths in 2016 and opioid overdose deaths were five times higher in 2016 than 1999.”

According to a late March release by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, opioids kill an American every nine minutes.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me