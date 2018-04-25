Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Report details Pennsylvania's strict probation rules after rapper Meek Mill's release

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Inmates socialize in the yard at SCI Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Inmates socialize in the yard at SCI Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Updated 42 minutes ago

More people are on parole in Pennsylvania than in any other state, and parole violations contribute to the state having the third-highest incarceration rate in the Northeast, according to a new Columbia University report.

The Wednesday report came out the day after rapper Meek Mill was released from prison based on an order from the state Supreme Court. A judge had sentenced the artist to two to four years in prison for parole violations related to decade-old gun and drug charges, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported .

His imprisonment “focused attention on probation and parole practices nationally and in Pennsylvania,” according to the report , which added the state “serves as a good example of how high rates of probation and parole can go hand-in-hand with, and contribute to, high incarceration rates.”

The state has the highest number and the highest rate of people on parole, with about 1,100 adults per 100,000 under supervision, according to the report.

A third of Pennsylvania's prison beds in 2017 were occupied by people who have violated parole or probation, costing the state $420 million per year, according to the report.

With probation added in, about 296,000 people in the state are under supervision, according to 2015 figures — nearly the population of Pittsburgh. And unlike other states, the supervision rate is growing.

Parole sentences are longer here than in other states, partly because state law requires inmates released on parole to remain under supervision for up to their maximum prison sentences, according to the report. For example, if someone receives a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and is released after 10 years, the parole sentence has to last 10 years.

The state's probation rules are also more stringent than in many other states, including a law that allows judges to order consecutive probation sentences, according to the report.

The report suggests shortening parole and probation terms to one to three years, allowing people under supervision to earn shorter terms, minimizing oversight of people at low risk of violating terms of their supervision and other changes.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me