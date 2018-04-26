State's firearm check system used 297,000 times in early 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Through March, the state's Instant Check System — which verifies a person's legal ability to obtain a firearm or a license to carry — was used more than 297,000 times, according to figures released by state police.

The same time period in 2017 saw about 290,000 checks, police said.

The system is used by law enforcement and licensed gun dealers in Pennsylvania. False information provided on forms related to such applications could result in an investigation and, if warranted, criminal charges.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 3,269 people were denied the ability to obtain a firearm or license to carry and about half of those cases were referred to police, troopers reported. Those numbers were similar in the same time period in 2017.

Police did not detail reasons why applicants were denied.

The check system shows if an applicant has an outstanding arrest warrant. It flagged 49 such cases through March, police said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.