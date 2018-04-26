State's firearm check system used 297,000 times in beginning of 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During the first few months of 2018, the state's Instant Check System — which verifies a person's legal ability to obtain a firearm or a license to carry — has been used more than 297,000 times, according to figures released by state police.

That is an increase from the same time period in 2017 when about 290,000 checks were made, police said.

The system is used by law enforcement and licensed gun dealers in Pennsylvania. False information provided on forms related to such applications could result in an investigation and, if warranted, criminal charges.

From the beginning of the year through the end of March, 3,269 people were denied the ability to obtain a firearm or license to carry and about half of those cases were referred to police, troopers said in a news release. Those numbers were similar in the same time period of 2017.

Police did not detail reasons why applicants were denied in the release.

The check system shows if an applicant has a warrant for their arrest and that occurred in 49 cases during the beginning of 2018, police said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.