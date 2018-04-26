Pennsylvania average gas price hits $3 per gallon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have hit $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, GasBuddy announced Thursday.

The statewide average was just over $3 per gallon as of midnight, but has continued to increase, according to the Boston-based technology company.

The price is 20-cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 35-cents higher than a year ago.

The average gas price was last $3 per gallon on Nov. 18, 2014.

Pennsylvania cities now over $3 per gallon include Pittsburgh, Scranton and Philadelphia. Allentown, Reading, York, Lancaster and Harrisburg are likely to cross that threshold soon.

Gas prices are likely to continue to drift higher before a possible peak in mid-May, according to GasBuddy.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.