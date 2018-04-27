Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Access to Citizens Bank accounts blocked by technical glitch

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Friday, April 27, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Citizens Bank Downtown Pittsburgh offices Thursday, April 2, 2015.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Updated 46 minutes ago

Citizens Bank customers were unable to access their accounts and transactions weren't posting as scheduled much of Friday morning because of what the bank described as a processing delay.

Citizens said in social media posts late Friday morning that the processing delay was resolved and all transactions had been posted.

"We're currently working through access issues impacting mobile and online banking. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused by this delay," the bank said on Twitter and Facebook.

The bank alerted customers of the problem before 7 a.m.

"Our technical teams are fully engaged on this issue," Citizens Bank wrote in a three-sentence statement.

A technical issue two weeks ago prevented the bank from processing some transactions and accessing some online systems.

Citizens is based in Providence, R.I., and has more than 1,100 branches in 11 states, including 330 branches Pennsylvania.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

