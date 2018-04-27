PA Game Warden added to Officers Memorial 60 years after death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Game Commission announced Wednesday that a game warden killed in a car crash while on duty will have his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., more than 60 years after his death.

District Game Protector Robert E. Zimmerman, 35, of Shiremanstown, Cumberland County, was killed May 13, 1957 in a crash near Danville, game commission officials said in a release. Zimmerman was on his way to his first field duty station in Wayne County to begin his job as a game protector when the crash occurred. He was 35-year-old.

Game commission staff say they learned of Zimmerman's death in an old edition of the Pennsylvania Game News magazine.

Zimmerman's name will also be added to the Game Commission's Fallen Officers Memorial in a ceremony to be held on May 11 in Harrisburg. His name will be added to the national memorial on May 13, during National Police Week.

According to the release, Zimmerman was trained at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Jefferson County. He served in the Army during World War II before joining the commission.

Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in the release he is pleased Zimmerman will finally get the recognition he deserves.

“Game Protector Zimmerman served to protect Pennsylvania's wildlife,” Burhans said. “Like the family of this fine man, the Game Commission is proud of his service and accomplishments, and grateful for the ultimate sacrifice he made in the advancement of wildlife conservation. It is fitting his memory will be recognized forevermore.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.