Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

PA Game Warden added to Officers Memorial 60 years after death

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Robert E. Zimmerman.
Officer Down Memorial Page
Robert E. Zimmerman.

Updated 49 minutes ago

The Game Commission announced Wednesday that a game warden killed in a car crash while on duty will have his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., more than 60 years after his death.

District Game Protector Robert E. Zimmerman, 35, of Shiremanstown, Cumberland County, was killed May 13, 1957 in a crash near Danville, game commission officials said in a release. Zimmerman was on his way to his first field duty station in Wayne County to begin his job as a game protector when the crash occurred. He was 35-year-old.

Game commission staff say they learned of Zimmerman's death in an old edition of the Pennsylvania Game News magazine.

Zimmerman's name will also be added to the Game Commission's Fallen Officers Memorial in a ceremony to be held on May 11 in Harrisburg. His name will be added to the national memorial on May 13, during National Police Week.

According to the release, Zimmerman was trained at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Jefferson County. He served in the Army during World War II before joining the commission.

Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in the release he is pleased Zimmerman will finally get the recognition he deserves.

“Game Protector Zimmerman served to protect Pennsylvania's wildlife,” Burhans said. “Like the family of this fine man, the Game Commission is proud of his service and accomplishments, and grateful for the ultimate sacrifice he made in the advancement of wildlife conservation. It is fitting his memory will be recognized forevermore.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me