Pennsylvania

Police: 2 dead after man fires on officers, sets Scranton home ablaze

Wire Reports | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
SCRANTON — Authorities say police serving a protection-from-abuse order at a northeastern Pennsylvania home were fired upon by a man who set the home ablaze, and two bodies were later found.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the man lit a couch on fire when officers knocked at the Scranton home at about 8 a.m. Saturday. Officers entered and extinguished the flames but were fired on, and a car was hit by a shotgun blast.

Chief Carl Graziano says officers called for backup and communicated with the shooter as he set additional fires, but they weren't told others were inside.

Fire eventually destroyed the home and damaged a house next door, and crews later found two bodies on the second floor. The Lackawanna County coroner said one was male and the other female.

Officials will use dental and medical records to identify the bodies.

Authorities said Sunday they still have not located a third person who may have been inside.

Police have not publicly named the man they were serving.

The Lackawanna County coroner's office completed autopsies on the two victims Sunday. In a statement, Coroner Timothy Rowland said the deaths remain under investigation, and that his office would use medical and dental records to identify both victims.

