Pennsylvania

4-year-old girl shot at McDonald's in York

The York Dispatch | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
A 4-year-old girl was shot Sunday, April 29, at the McDonald's restaurant in York City.

The girl was taken in a private vehicle to York Hospital, where she was treated around 8 p.m. for a “minor grazing” injury to her leg, according to a news release from city police.

Police said a man who was with the girl at the 142 S. George St. restaurant accidentally shot the child.

The man was in custody Sunday night, police said.

More information about the shooting will be released by Monday afternoon, according to the news release.

