Pennsylvania

AG drops manslaughter, assault in Penn State frat death case

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017, shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College. On Feb. 4, 2017, authorities say Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous level of alcohol the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and party at the Beta Theta Pi house, then suffered a series of falls, leaving him with a fractured skull and severe injuries to his brain and abdomen.
Jim Piazza and Evelyn Piazza listen to District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller speak during a news conference last month regarding evidence in the investigation into the death of their son, Beta Theta Pi fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, at the Centre County Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte, Pa.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of a pledge ahead of a hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the decision Tuesday, one day before the preliminary hearing for 12 members of Beta Theta Pi over the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, N.J.

The set of 12 defendants due in court this week is separate from 14 members of the same fraternity whose charges were previously sent to county court.

Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered severe injuries in a series of falls inside the now-closed fraternity the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

