Pennsylvania

PennDOT highlights motorcycle safety, urges riders to take free courses

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
Thousands of motorcycle riders fill the parking lot during the 22nd annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Murrysville Alliance Church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Thousands of motorcycle riders fill the parking lot during the 22nd annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Murrysville Alliance Church.

Updated 2 hours ago

PennDOT is encouraging current or prospective motorcycle riders to register for one of the state's free motorcycle safety courses during May, Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The courses are meant to help riders of all skill levels “sharpen reflexes and hone the split-second decision making required to safely operate a motorcycle,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

State-approved motorcycle clinics, free for all Pennsylvania residents with a cycle license or permit, have been revamped and include a new offering that tests a rider's ability to physically manipulate a motorcycle.

A cycle and helmet are provided for a four-hour introductory riding clinic and a 16-hour basic version for beginners or experienced riders who want to polish their skills.

Riders must provide their own motorcycle, protective gear and proof of insurance, registration and inspection for either intermediate or three-wheel riding clinics, each lasting eight hours. A one-day clinic is available for advanced riders.

Westmoreland County Community College's Youngwood campus, Community College of Allegheny County's Boyce and Perry Highway campuses, Pittsburgh Technical College in Oakdale and South Butler Intermediate Elementary School in Saxonburg are among sites where the beginner clinic is offered.

For more information or to register for a clinic, visit www.pamsp.com or call 800-845-9533.

Statewide, motorcycle crashes have fallen from 3,450 in 2016 to 3,187 last year, a drop of more than 7 percent, according to PennDOT statistics. Motorcycle fatalities also were down, from 191 to 185, during the same period.

The number of registered motorcycles in the state also fell, by about five percent — or more than 19,000 — from about 378,000.

In Allegheny County, motorcycle crashes were up by just two, to 263, in 2017, while fatalities in those wrecks dropped by two, to nine. Westmoreland cycle wrecks were down, from 122 to 108, as were fatalities, from six to five.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

