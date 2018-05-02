Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Hearing delayed in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
FILE Ð In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Penn State's board of trustees approved changes to the university's Greek system Friday, June 2, 2017, including taking control of previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, following the Feb. 4, 2017, death of 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)
This Oct. 31, 2014, file photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's 'Senior Night' at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge's illness is delaying a hearing for members of a Penn State fraternity charged after the FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area the night a pledge was fatally injured.

Twelve members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face the Wednesday preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to send the charges to county court for trial.

Officials say a substitute judge may take over and preside later in the day.

They face charges related to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, who fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the house.

The hearing follows prosecutors' announcement they're dropping the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and assault against five defendants.

