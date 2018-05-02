Sheepskin Trail construction to begin at Point Marion, connecting Fayette County to W.Va. trails

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Western Pennsylvania bicyclists will have another recreational trail to ride once construction of a 1.7-mile section of trail in southern Fayette County is completed to West Virginia.

Ground breaking on a section of the Sheepskin Trail from Point Marion to the West Virginia border is planned for 10 a.m. Monday on Cheat Street, which runs along the Cheat River in Point Marion. The trail will snake through Spring Hill Township to the Mason-Dixon line, where it will link up with the 49-mile Mon River Trails System that connects to Morgantown and Fairmont.

At the same event Monday, the Fayette County Commissioners are expected to announce the next phase of the construction on a different section of the Sheepskin Trail, said Daniel Alwine, project development specialist for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, a regional planning agency. Alwine declined to comment on the nature of the announcement.

The proposed 34-mile Sheepskin Trail is designed to connect the Great Allegheny Passage in Dunbar Township with the Mon River Trails System, which will give riders traveling through Point Marion a link to the GAP trail, via Smithfield, Hopwood, Uniontown and Dunbar. The trail will follow the former Penn Central and Baltimore & Ohio/CSX railroad lines, as well as an active short line, the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad.

A two-mile section at the northern end of the Sheepskin Trail connects Dunbar with the Great Allegheny Passage, but the trail traffic into Dunbar has diminished because a railroad is building a rail liner spur along the trail, said Tammy Nedrow, borough secretary.

“The trail is not passable right now. We are hoping they (the railroad) will follow through and rebuild the trail. We'd like to get it back up and growing,” Nedrow said.

A 2.2-mile section of the trail that South Union Township built last year from Pennsylvania Avenue to Hutchinson Park has proven to be very popular, said Bob Schiffbauer, a South Union supervisor.

“It has far exceeded our hopes in the degree of usage,” Schiffbauer said.

The township wants to extend the trail to Fairchance, but still must acquire property along the right of way before that can be accomplished. It will seek funding for that work when it acquires the right of way, he said.

“It fulfills a definite need ... and further indicates we need more of them,” Schiffbauer said of the rails-to-trails initiative.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.