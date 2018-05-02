Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Sheepskin Trail construction to begin at Point Marion, connecting Fayette County to W.Va. trails

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Sheepskin Trail map
Sheepskin Trail map
More than 250 bicyclists pedaled into Dunbar in June 2015 along the Sheepskin Trail, as one of the stops on Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Pennsylvania Rail-Trail Sojourn. The bicyclists from 43 states filled Dunbar Community Park and the borough's ballfield.
Submitted
More than 250 bicyclists pedaled into Dunbar in June 2015 along the Sheepskin Trail, as one of the stops on Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Pennsylvania Rail-Trail Sojourn. The bicyclists from 43 states filled Dunbar Community Park and the borough's ballfield.

Updated 3 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania bicyclists will have another recreational trail to ride once construction of a 1.7-mile section of trail in southern Fayette County is completed to West Virginia.

Ground breaking on a section of the Sheepskin Trail from Point Marion to the West Virginia border is planned for 10 a.m. Monday on Cheat Street, which runs along the Cheat River in Point Marion. The trail will snake through Spring Hill Township to the Mason-Dixon line, where it will link up with the 49-mile Mon River Trails System that connects to Morgantown and Fairmont.

At the same event Monday, the Fayette County Commissioners are expected to announce the next phase of the construction on a different section of the Sheepskin Trail, said Daniel Alwine, project development specialist for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, a regional planning agency. Alwine declined to comment on the nature of the announcement.

The proposed 34-mile Sheepskin Trail is designed to connect the Great Allegheny Passage in Dunbar Township with the Mon River Trails System, which will give riders traveling through Point Marion a link to the GAP trail, via Smithfield, Hopwood, Uniontown and Dunbar. The trail will follow the former Penn Central and Baltimore & Ohio/CSX railroad lines, as well as an active short line, the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad.

A two-mile section at the northern end of the Sheepskin Trail connects Dunbar with the Great Allegheny Passage, but the trail traffic into Dunbar has diminished because a railroad is building a rail liner spur along the trail, said Tammy Nedrow, borough secretary.

“The trail is not passable right now. We are hoping they (the railroad) will follow through and rebuild the trail. We'd like to get it back up and growing,” Nedrow said.

A 2.2-mile section of the trail that South Union Township built last year from Pennsylvania Avenue to Hutchinson Park has proven to be very popular, said Bob Schiffbauer, a South Union supervisor.

“It has far exceeded our hopes in the degree of usage,” Schiffbauer said.

The township wants to extend the trail to Fairchance, but still must acquire property along the right of way before that can be accomplished. It will seek funding for that work when it acquires the right of way, he said.

“It fulfills a definite need ... and further indicates we need more of them,” Schiffbauer said of the rails-to-trails initiative.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me