Pennsylvania

2-year-old Pa. boy rescued from claw machine never got his prize

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
ALLENTOWN — A 2-year-old boy who climbed into a claw machine at a Pennsylvania laundromat while trying to retrieve a plush toy was rescued by emergency workers — but never got his prize.

Firefighters say the boy was unhurt when he was pulled out of the game machine in the play area of an Allentown laundromat on Thursday. Authorities say he crawled in through the prize chute, but was unable to get the door open from the inside.

The boy's mother was doing the laundry when she heard the boy crying. She called 911 and firefighters pried the prize door open to free the boy.

Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher tells LehighValleyLive.com that the boy got stuck before he could reach the toy he wanted.

