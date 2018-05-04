Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State president joins million dollar club

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Penn State University President Eric J. Barron
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Penn State University President Eric J. Barron

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn State President Eric J. Barron will make more than $1 million a year for the next four years under the terms of a contract extension the university's board of trustees approved Friday.

Penn State officials said the board also approved a motion to make an early $800,000 payment on a $1 million retention bonus it was scheduled to pay Barron at the end of the 2018-19 school year upon the completion of the fifth year of his original five-year contract.

Barron's new contract continues his salary of $834,364 through June 2022 with an annual retention bonus of $200,000 to be paid at the end of each of those years. The contract also contains a provision that allows the board of trustees to review Barron's salary annually and calls for a second $800,000 bonus to be paid at the end of 2022.

With in-state tuition of $18,346 a year, Penn State typically ranks as one of the two priciest public flagship universities in the nation.

Nonetheless, trustees pointed to Barron's commitment to affordability and performance in an ongoing capital campaign among the reasons for his early contract extension and bonus payout.

Barron, 66, was hired in Feb. 2014 and assumed the presidency at Penn State in June of that year. He previously served as president of Florida State University and had held faulty and administrative posts at Penn State earlier in his career.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me