Penn State president joins million dollar club

Penn State President Eric J. Barron will make more than $1 million a year for the next four years under the terms of a contract extension the university's board of trustees approved Friday.

Penn State officials said the board also approved a motion to make an early $800,000 payment on a $1 million retention bonus it was scheduled to pay Barron at the end of the 2018-19 school year upon the completion of the fifth year of his original five-year contract.

Barron's new contract continues his salary of $834,364 through June 2022 with an annual retention bonus of $200,000 to be paid at the end of each of those years. The contract also contains a provision that allows the board of trustees to review Barron's salary annually and calls for a second $800,000 bonus to be paid at the end of 2022.

With in-state tuition of $18,346 a year, Penn State typically ranks as one of the two priciest public flagship universities in the nation.

Nonetheless, trustees pointed to Barron's commitment to affordability and performance in an ongoing capital campaign among the reasons for his early contract extension and bonus payout.

Barron, 66, was hired in Feb. 2014 and assumed the presidency at Penn State in June of that year. He previously served as president of Florida State University and had held faulty and administrative posts at Penn State earlier in his career.

