Man dies after car crashes into Bald Eagle State Park lake

HOWARD — Authorities say a man died after crashing his vehicle into a lake at a state park in central Pennsylvania.

State police at Rockview say the car went out of control shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday near a boat launch in Liberty Township at Bald Eagle State Park.

According to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, 19-year-old Aleksey Bogdanets of Belleville and two friends were driving through the state park in Howard Township when Bogdanets lost control of the vehicle and drove into the lake.

Police said Bogdanets was trapped in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were able to escape.

Emergency dispatchers in Centre County said the vehicle was seen in the water at about 9:20 p.m. but was no longer visible three minutes later.

Divers responded to the scene to search for the victim's body. The county coroner said Bogdanets died of drowning and his death was ruled accidental.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bogdanets' family with funeral expenses and Sunday's youth service at the State College Russian Baptist Church, where he was a member, will be dedicated to his memory.

State police at Rockview and park rangers are continuing to investigate the incident.