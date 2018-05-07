Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Substitute teacher talked porn and his sex life with students at Pennridge, police say

The Morning Call | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:11 a.m.
Ryan Quitinsky
Pennridge Regional Police Department
Ryan Quitinsky

Updated 1 hour ago

A 25-year-old substitute teacher told a classroom of students at Pennridge High School that he always carries a condom because “you never know when a girl needs to get an ‘A,'” according to court records.

During another class, Ryan Quitinsky also overheard a group Pennridge High School students talking about the movie “Avatar” and asked if they had seen any “Avatar” porn, according to court records.

Those are just a few of the allegations of inappropriate conversations between Quitinsky and students at the high school just outside Perkasie in East Rockhill Township, court records show.

Quitinsky of Green Lane is awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. A charge of corruption of minors was withdrawn by Bucks County prosecutors after Quitinsky waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges against him in a district court Thursday.

According to court records, while filling a substitute role at the school on Jan. 12 and 16, Quitinsky engaged in several conversations revolving around sex.

During one incident he spoke with a group of students, including a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, about “Avatar porn” and about how he was unsure if he wanted to have sex with his new girlfriend, police said.

The girlfriend wanted sex, he said, but he was not sure what he wanted to do, though, according to court records, he “wouldn't mind getting a little something.” During another class he spoke about how he would not mind having sex with his girlfriend while she was menstruating, police said.

Other conversations included a discussion of “69” and an elaborate description of sex with his 200 pound girlfriend when he weighed only 100 pounds, according to court records.

A 16-year-old student told police she was “creeped out” when Quitinsky asked if she was getting ready for a date while fixing her hair in class, according to court records. She said, “no,” and he responded, “good because I am free,” police said.

At the time of the incidents, Quitinsky was contracted as a substitute to Pennridge through Source 4 Teachers, a substitute teacher employment service. Source 4 Teachers could not be reached for comment Friday.

Quitinsky is being held on unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas on June 1.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me