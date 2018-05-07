Substitute teacher talked porn and his sex life with students at Pennridge, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-year-old substitute teacher told a classroom of students at Pennridge High School that he always carries a condom because “you never know when a girl needs to get an ‘A,'” according to court records.

During another class, Ryan Quitinsky also overheard a group Pennridge High School students talking about the movie “Avatar” and asked if they had seen any “Avatar” porn, according to court records.

Those are just a few of the allegations of inappropriate conversations between Quitinsky and students at the high school just outside Perkasie in East Rockhill Township, court records show.

Quitinsky of Green Lane is awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. A charge of corruption of minors was withdrawn by Bucks County prosecutors after Quitinsky waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges against him in a district court Thursday.

According to court records, while filling a substitute role at the school on Jan. 12 and 16, Quitinsky engaged in several conversations revolving around sex.

During one incident he spoke with a group of students, including a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, about “Avatar porn” and about how he was unsure if he wanted to have sex with his new girlfriend, police said.

The girlfriend wanted sex, he said, but he was not sure what he wanted to do, though, according to court records, he “wouldn't mind getting a little something.” During another class he spoke about how he would not mind having sex with his girlfriend while she was menstruating, police said.

Other conversations included a discussion of “69” and an elaborate description of sex with his 200 pound girlfriend when he weighed only 100 pounds, according to court records.

A 16-year-old student told police she was “creeped out” when Quitinsky asked if she was getting ready for a date while fixing her hair in class, according to court records. She said, “no,” and he responded, “good because I am free,” police said.

At the time of the incidents, Quitinsky was contracted as a substitute to Pennridge through Source 4 Teachers, a substitute teacher employment service. Source 4 Teachers could not be reached for comment Friday.

Quitinsky is being held on unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas on June 1.